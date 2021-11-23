Wilbur Dark Chocolate Triple Covered Malted Milk Ball Recalled For Peanuts

by

Wilbur Dark Chocolate Triple Covered Malted Milk Balls are being voluntarily recalled because they may contain peanuts, one of the major food allergens. Anyone who is allergic to peanuts could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in association with the consumption of this item. There are 469 bags of this product included in this recall. The recalling company is Cargill Cocoa & Chocolate Inc.

The recalled product is one pound bags of Wilbur Dark Chocolate Triple Covered Malted Milk Balls that were sold locally through the Wilbur Chocolate Store in Lititz, Pennsylvania, and online through the company’s store. The lot numbers on this product label are 211007MB and 210917MB. The recall notice states, “See back label for UPC and lot codes.”

No other Cargill Cocoa & Chocolate or Wilbur products are involved in this recall. The malted milk balls were sold nationwide between September 28, 2021 and November 17, 2021.

While packaging the products, an employee identiifed a milk chocolate covered peanut in the malted milk balls and packaging production was immediately halted. The labels do have a “may contain peanut” statement, but this recall is being issued out of an abundance of caution.

If you bought this product and are allergic to peanuts, do not eat it. You should contact the company to receive a full refund and confirm that you have discarded the product in a secure garbage can.

Peanut allergies can be serious or life-threatening. Typical symptoms include itching or tingling in the mouth and throat, tightening of the throat, wheezing, shortness of breath, nausea, diarrhea, stomach cramps, vomiting, hives, redness, or swelling. Life-threatening symptoms of a peanut allergy can include constriction of the airways, swelling of the throat, a severe drop in blood pressure (shock), rapid pulse, dizziness, and lightheadedness. These symptoms constitute a medical emergency.