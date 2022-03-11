Albanese Dark Chocolate Espresso Bean Tub Recalled For Peanuts

by

Albanese Dark Chocolate Espresso Bean Tub is being recalled because it may contain peanuts, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to peanuts could have a serious or life-threatening reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to th company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Albanese Confectionary Group, Inc. of Merrillville, Indiana.

This product was sold in stores in these states under the Albanese brand starting on December 27, 2021: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The recalled product is Albanese Dark Chocolate Espresso Bean Tub that is packaged in 9 ounce tubs. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 634418621436, and the sell by date is 10/25/2022. The tub lot number is LB1111514X1.

The company initiated this recall when they discovered that Dark Chocolate Panned Peanuts were inadvertently packaged in the Dark Chocolate Espresso Bean Tubs.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to peanuts, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Peanut allergies are one of the most serious allergies. Early symptoms of a peanut allergy include hives, redness, or swelling, itching or tingling in or around the mouth or throat, and digestive problems. Serious symptoms include shortness of breath or wheezing, tightening of the throat, and difficulty breathing.