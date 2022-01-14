All Bistak Food Products Recalled in Canada For Salmonella Contamination

by

All Bistak food products are being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. Rodent investigation is the alleged problem. This recall was triggered by a referral from the Saskatchewan Health Authority. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection to the consumption of these items. The recalling firms are Bistak Enterprisees and Bistak Groceries Inc.

All Bistak food products that have been distributed by Bistak Enterprises and Bistak grocers are recalled. This includes all food products sold up to and including December 29, 2021. The food includes “dry foods such as grains, beans, flour; grocery canned goods; fats and oils; drinks; meat products; fish products; baked goods; spices; and milk powder.”

If you aren’t sure whether or not you purchased any of these products, contact your grocer. The recalled products have been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, and Saskatchewan, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories. The retailers that carried these products include:

Afro-Caribbean Store (Bistak Groceries)

325 20th St West,

Saskatoon, SK

African Choice Market,

3604 52 Avenue NW #112, Calgary, AB

African Food General Inc, 245 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB

Heritage African Market, 4318 Dewdney Ave,

Regina, SK

African Foodways Market, 1741 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB

African Foodways Market, 282 St Anne’s Rd,

Winnipeg, MB

Crescive Glory Foods,

251 Henderson Hwy, Winnipeg, MB

Rah Firdaus Foods,

158 St Anne’s Rd Unit 2, Winnipeg, MB

Rosemond African Foods & Market Inc.

215E Victoria Ave,

Regina, SK

India Food Centre

417 Victoria Ave,

Regina, SK

Gimsap African-Asian Market

1829 54 St SE Unit 107, Calgary, AB

Marvelous Tropical Food Market

6613A 177 St NW

Edmonton, AB

AfroSea Fish & Meats Ltd

4 Royal Vista Way NW #2120, Calgary, AB

GG Unisex African and Caribbean Store

13624 108 Ave,

Surrey, BC

African Choice Market

2010 30 Ave NE Unit 12

Calgary, AB

Ngofi Tropical Foods

9914 A 9914B 133 Ave

Grande Prairie, AB

Remember that food contaminated with Salmonella bacteria will not look, taste, or smell different. Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning include a fever, chills, nausea, headache, vomiting, abdominal ramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody.

If you did buy Bistak food products sold during the time frame mentioned, do not eat them and do not use them to bake or cook. You can throw them away in a sealed container, or take them back to the sober where you bought them for a full refund.