Big Olaf Who? Amid Outbreak Shops Ditch Ice Cream, Name

by

For Big Olaf, the break-ups came quickly but not all at once. And not all of them quietly.

In the two and half weeks since Big Olaf ice cream was linked to a deadly Listeria outbreak, licensed shops throughout Florida started switching to new suppliers. One owner has permanently changed the names of the two stores she operates.

Although Listeria isn’t as common as other foodborne pathogens. It is the most deadly. And it targets pregnant women, who can suffer a miscarriage or stillbirth if they develop an infection.

“Five of the patients in this outbreak are women who contracted listeriosis while they were pregnant,” said Eric Hageman, a Listeria lawyer, and Food Poisoning Bulletin Publisher. Hageman has extensive experience with Listeria lawsuits including one filed on behalf of a 31-year-old man who suffered permanent brain damage after eating ice cream contaminated with Listeria in 2013.

Big Olaf Listeria Outbreak

On July 2, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that epidemiological evidence had identified Big Olaf ice cream as the source of a 10-state Listeria outbreak that included 23 illnesses, one death, and one miscarriage.

All of the patients either live in or visited Florida before they became ill. Health officials used whole genome sequencing on the Listeria strains cultured from each patient and determined that they were highly related. This means the patients likely all got sick from the same food. Big Olaf ice cream is sold at multiple locations in Florida and one location in Ohio.

At the time of the July 2 announcement, health officials had interviewed 17 of the outbreak patients about the foods they had eaten in the month before they developed Listeria symptoms. Fourteen said they had eaten ice cream. Six remembered eating Big Olaf ice cream or eating ice cream at locations that serve Big Olaf.

Since then, results of tests conducted by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services have revealed that 10 environmental samples from the Big Olaf production facility and 16 different flavors of Big Olaf ice cream tested positive for Listeria, Erin Moffet, a department spokesperson told Food Poisoning Bulletin.

But on July 2, there was epidemiological evidence linking Big Olaf Ice cream to the outbreak, and the companies that make and serve the ice cream had to choose their best path forward.

Big Olaf’s Response

For Big Olaf, that initial path included calling the epidemiological evidence “speculative,” and declining to issue a recall offering instead to contact vendors and recommend that they refrain from selling the product.

On July 3, Rosie Peachy, a Big Olaf representative said: “For now it is only speculation as it is an ongoing investigation, our brand has not been confirmed to be linked to these cases, I am not sure why only Big Olaf is being mentioned and targeted. The original report we got from the Florida Department of Health on Friday, July 1st, was that there are 23 cases reported, the first one reported was January 2022.[sic] 6 out of the 23 patients mentioned having consumed Big Olaf ice cream, but nothing has been proven. We have been cooperating with the Florida Department of Health, FDACS, and the FDA as soon as we were informed about the situation. We have been transparent and have answered all their questions and provided them with all the information requested from us, as the health and well-being of the public is our first priority.”