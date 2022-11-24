Dai One Foods Raw Oysters Linked to Sapovirus Outbreak

by

Dai One Foods raw oysters are linked to a sapovirus outbreak, according to the FDA, which has issued a warning about the shellfish. These oysters were imported from the Republic of Korea. The Southern Nevada Health District notified the FDA of two clusters of illnesses from people who ate the raw oysters at a restaurant in Law Vegas on October 28, 2022 and November 5, 2022. There is one confirmed and nine potential patients.

Sapovirus is a highly contagious virus that causes acute gastroenteritis, especially in children. Symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and stomach pain, along with headache, fever, and body aches. Most people get sick about 12 to 48 hours after exposure to the virus, and the illness lasts about one to four days.

Anyone who has recently consumed raw oysters in these states: Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New York, New Jersey Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, or Virginia who have these symptoms should seek medical care immediately. The oysters were distributed in those states. The most vulnerable populations who may have complications from this infection include the elderly people, those with weakened immune systems, children, and pregnant women.

The Korean firm has recalled frozen half shell oysters, frozen oyster IQF (individually quick frozen) and frozen oyster block harvested from Designated Area No. II on February 6, 2022. The FDA has notified state contacts and the Interstate Shellfish Sanitation Conference of the import and harvest details.

The FDA is advising consumers not to eat, and restaurants and food retailers not to sell, the oysters. They should be thrown away in a sealed or double bagged package. The FDA is waiting for more information on if the oysters were distributed to more states.