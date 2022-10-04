FDA Issues Alert About Oyster Kings Oysters For Salmonella

by

The FDA has issued an alert about Oyster Kings Oysters that were imported from Canada because they may be contaminated with Salmonella bacteria. A recall was issued last week in Canada about this issue. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recalled oysters were sold under many different brand names. They include Acadian Gold Oysters Choice Oysters, Acadian Pearl Oysters Cocktail Oysters, Baccarat Cocktail Oysters, Capitaine Barney Oysters Jewel Oysters with Firebarns brand Tequila Lime Hot Sauce, Coffret De L’Arcadie Jewel Oysters Cocktail Oysters Choice Oysters, Honeymoon Choice Oysters, No. 69 Jewel Oysters, Nuit Blanche Jewel Oysters, Opus Choice Oysters, Point. G Cocktail Oysters, Sex on the Bay Cocktail Oysters, and Umami Choice Oysters.

You can see the oyster count in each package, the UPC number if available, and the harvest date, packed date, harvest zone, and plant code at the FDA web site for each oyster type. The oysters were harvested on September 8, 2022 in New Brunswick, Canada.

The oysters were sold in Canada and in the United States. On September 27, 2022, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) notified the FDA of Oyster Kings recall, and that the product was sold in the U.S. The U.S. distribution list is pending.

The FDA is issuing this alert to warn consumers not to eat these oysters, and so restaurants and retailers will not sell them. The FDA has notified state contacts and the Interstate Shellfish Sanitation Conference of the brand and harvest date details. Measures to monitor future imports have been put in place.

If you purchased these oysters, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them first because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw them away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund. If you ate these oysters and feel sick, contact your physician.