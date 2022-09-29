Oyster Kings Oysters Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Oyster Kings Oysters are being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. The oysters were sold to hotels, restaurants, and institutions in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Oyster Kings Inc.

The recalled products are all Oyster Kings oysters. They include Acadian Gold Oysters Choice Oysters, Acadian Pearl Oysters Cocktail Oysters, Baccarat Cocktail Oysters, Capitaine Barney Oysters Jewel Oysters with Firebarns brand Tequila Lime Hot Sauce, Coffret De L’Arcadie Jewel Oysters Cocktail Oysters Choice Oysters, Honeymoon Choice Oysters, No. 69 Jewel Oysters, Nuit Blanche Jewel Oysters, Opus Choice Oysters, Point. G Cocktail Oysters, Sex on the Bay Cocktail Oysters, and Umami Choice Oysters.

You can see the package sizes, UPC numbers if available, and the harvested date, packed date, and harvest zone for all of these recalled products at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) web site. The products may have been sold clerk-served from counters with or without a label or coding. If you aren’t sure whether or not you purchased any of these recalled oysters, check with your retailer. When in doubt, discard the oysters.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them thoroughly. Salmonella bacteria can produce toxins over time that that are not always destroyed by cooking. You can throw the products away in a double bagged or sealed package inside a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund. Wash your hands well with soap and water after handling these oysters.