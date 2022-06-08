Garden Highway Snacks Protein Power Snack Recalled For Salmonella

by

Garden Highway Snacks Protein Power Snack is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination because it was made with Jif peanut butter. Some types of that peanut butter are linked to a Salmonella Senftenberg outbreak that has sickened at least 16 people in 12 states. No illnesses have been reported to the company in connection with the consumption of this particular product. The recalling firm is F&S Produce Company (F&S Fresh Foods) of Vineland, New Jersey.

The recalled item has a cup of 0.75 ounce Jif peanut butter. It was sold at Walgreens stores in New Jersey and New York. The product is Fresh Garden Highway Snacks Protein Power Snack packaged in a 7.25 ounce plastic container. It is currently past its expiration date. The last lot of the affected product has a code date of “Best By: 05/28/22” that is printed on the front label. The UPC number for this item is 8 26766 00979 4.

The company has stopped production and distribution of this item as the FDA and the company investigate the issue. The product has been pulled from store shelves.

If you purchased this Fresh Garden Highway Snacks Protein Power Snack, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning usually take six hours to six days to appear. Most people experience headache, fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, abdominal cramps and pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody or watery.