Ho King and Giai Phat Fish Products Recalled; One Anaphylactic Reaction

Ho King and Giai Phat shrimp and fish products are being recalled because they may contain eggs, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat one of these products. One person experienced an “anaphylactic reaction,” which is a severe allergic reaction, after eating one of these products. The recalling firm is 888 Food Company in South El Monte, California.

These items were mainly distributed in California in retail stores. Small amounts of these products were distributed in Indiana and Illinois. You can see pictures of product labels at the FDA web site.

The recalled Ho King and Giai Phat shrimp and fish products include Ho King Fish Ball in 11 ounce containers, Ho King Fried Fish Ball in 10 ounce packages, Giai Phat Fried Fish Loaf in 10 ounce packages, Giai Phat Fried Fish Cake in 12 ounce containers, Giai Phat Fish Ball in 11 ounce containers, Giai Phat Fried Fish Ball in 10 ounce packages, Giai Phat Featherback Fish Ball in 11 ounce containers, Giai Phat Fried Featherback Fish Ball in 10 ounce packages, Giai Phat Shrimp Ball in 7 ounce packages, and Giai Phat Cuttle Fish Ball in 8 ounce packages. You can see the long list of recalled lot numbers at the FDA web site. On the packages, the lot number is on the upper right corner of the plastic bag.

If you purchased any of these products and are allergic to egg, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed package inside a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

