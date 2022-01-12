Interstate Meat Retail Distribution List For Ground Beef Recall Released

by

The Interstate Meat retail distribution list for ground beef recalled for possible contamination with E. coli O157:H7 has been released by the USDA. About 28,000 pounds of the ground beef has been recalled. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue. The company is located in Clackamas, Oregon.

The ground beef has the establishment number “EST. 965” stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The brand names of the ground beef include WinCo, Walmart, Kroger, and Albertsons. This list may not include all retail locations where the beef was sold, and not all of these stores may have sold the product. Use the product-specific information, including time stamps and best if used by dates, to identify whether you purchased this recalled item.

The potential contamination was originally discovered by Consumer Reports during routine testing of 93% lean Kroger ground beef purchased at a Fred Meyer store in Seattle. The USDA decided to act after Consumer Reports informed them about this finding.

The Interstate Meat retail distribution list indicates that the recalled beef may have been sold at Fred Meyer stores in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington. It may also have been sold at Walmart stores in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington state, and Wyoming; and at Winco stores in Oregon and Washington. Safeway stores in Oregon and Washington also may have sold the ground beef, as well as Albertsons stores in Oregon and at three Albertsons stores in Washington state: in Vancouver, Battle Ground, and Walla Walla.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook the ground beef. Throw it away in a sealed or double bagged package, or take it back to the place of purchase for a refund. Clean your fridge and wash your hands thoroughly after handing this product.

If you ate this product and have been experiencing the symptoms of E. coli food poisoning, see your doctor. Those symptoms include a mild fever, nausea and vomiting, severe and painful abdominal ramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody.