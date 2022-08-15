King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Buns Recalled For Possible Contamination

by

King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Buns, which include Pretzel Hamburger Buns, Pretzel Slider Buns, and Pretzel Bites, are being recalled for possible microbial contamination. These items were made with an ingredient from Lyons Magnus, which was recalled for possible contamination from Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum.

No illnesses have been associated with these King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Buns, and no pathogens have been found in any King’s Hawaiian products to date. The recall is being conducted out of an abundance of caution. The recalling firm is King’s Hawaiian of Los Angeles, California. The company will begin producing these items again when the company has ensured that the current product is gone and they have confirmed the safety of the ingredients.

This recall does not affect any other King’s Hawaiian products, because no other products use that Lyons Magnus ingredient. The recalled products are all King’s Hawaiian brand. They include Pretzel Hamburger Buns with UPC number 73435000365, Pretzel Slider Bun with UPC number 73435000372, and Pretzel Bites with UPC number 73435000525. You can see the extensive list of lot numbers associate with the products included in this recall at the FDA web site. You can also see pictures of the recalled products there.

Cronobacter is a pathogen that can cause serious illness in infants and vulnerable children and adults, but does not usually cause illness in healthy adults. The Clostridium botulinum pathogen produces a toxin that can be deadly, but which is destroyed by heat.

If you purchased any of these items, do not eat them, even if you plan to heat them before serving. You can throw these buns away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.