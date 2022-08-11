Lyons Magnus Expands Recall of Nutritional Products

by

Lyons Magnus expands recall of nutritional and beverage products because of potential microbial contamination. That recall was issued on August 1, 2022 and included 53 different products. The recall is issued because the products may be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum and Cronobacter sakazakii. Root cause analysis found that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.

Clostridium botulinum, the pathogen that causes botulism poisoning, has not been found in products, but consumers are warned not to consume these items even if they do not look or smell spoiled. The botulism toxin will not change the appearance, taste, texture, or smell of food.

Vulnerable and immunocompromised people may be more susceptible to infection from Cronobacter bacteria. Infections related to this pathogen are rare.

You can see the long list of recalled products at the FDA web site, along with the brand, description, UPC number for the carton or the case, the lot code, and best by date. The brands are Lyons Barista Style, Lyons Ready Care, Cafe Grumpy, Tone It Up, Uproot, Organic Valley, Sated, Aloha, Rejuvenate, Optimum Nutrition, Sweetie Pie Organics, Intelligentsia, Ensure Harvest, PediaSure Harvest, Glucerna (sold only at Costco, BJ’s Wholesale Club, and Sam’s Club), Kate Farms, Pirq, Oatly, Premiere Protein, MRE, Stumptown, and Imperial, Some of the recalled products include Sweet Cream Frappe Base, Almond Non-Dairy Beverage, Thickened Dairy Drink, Vanilla Nutritional Drink, and Plant Protein Caramel Coffee, among others. Pictures of these products are also at that web site.

Some of these Lyons Magnus products were distributed nationally, while the distribution of others were more limited in scope. These products were distributed starting in April 2021. If you purchased any of these items, do not consume them. You can throw them away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase.