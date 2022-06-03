Leonard Novelty Bakery Carrot Cake Squares Recalled

by

Leonard Novelty Bakery Carrot Cake Squares are being recalled because they contain walnuts, or tree nuts, one of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to walnuts could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Leonard Novelty Bakery. The location of the Bakery was not included in the recall notice.

The recalled product is Leonard Novelty Bakery Carrot Cake Squares. The cake was sold in the company’s Bakery department from early May until May 17, 2022. The recalled cakes have the UPC number 0-96162-12483-8 printed on the label. The lot codes are SL21R 10222 12483, SL21R 10322 12483, and SL21R 10822 12483.

No other lot codes of Carrot Cake Squares or any other UPC number or varieties of Cake Squares sold in the company’s Bakery departments are included in this recall.

If you purchased this product with those specific lot numbers, and cannot consume walnuts, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Food allergies can start at any time during the lifespan with little to no warning. Symptoms of an allergy to walnuts, or tree nuts, can include hives, swelling of the lips, itchy skin, rash, and tingling of the throat and mouth. Nausea and vomiting, along with difficulty breathing and abdominal pain are more serious symptoms.