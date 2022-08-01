Lyons Magnus Recalls 53 Nutritional Products For Contamination

by

Lyons Magnus is recalling 53 nutritional and beverage products for possible microbial contamination, including Cronobacter sakazakii. This pathogen is most serious and can cause illness and death in infants. The list of recalled products does not include products that are intended for infants under the age of one. The recaling firm is Lyons Magnus LLC of Fresno, California.

Infection related to Cronobacter is rare, but people can get sick from it. The most common symptoms include fever, vomiting, and urinary tract infections. No illnesses related to the consumption of these products has been reported to the company to date. Preliminary root cause analysis indicates that these products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.

These products are packaged in various formats under many different brand names. They include Lyons Ready Care, Lyons Barista Style, Pirq, Glucerna Original sold only at Costco, BJ’s Wholesale Club, and Sam’s Club; Aloha, Intelligentsia, Kate Farms, Oatly, Premier Protein, MRE, Stumptown, and Imperial. The recalled products include Thickened Dairy Drink, Vanilla Milk Shake, Cookies & Cream Protein Shake, Iced Coffee Plant Based Protein, Oat Non-Dairy Beverage, Plant Protein Decadent Chocolate, and Chocolate Sea Salt Plant-based Protein, among others. You can see the UPC numbers, product sizes, lot codes, and best by dates at the FDA web site.

These items were distributed nationally at the retail level. You can find the lot code and best by date on the top of the carton for individual cartons, or the side of the case for multi-carton cases.

If you bought any of these Lyons Magnus items, do not consume them. You can throw them away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.