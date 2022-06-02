Minnesota Strawberry Hepatitis Outbreak Sickens One, 16 in CA and ND

by

A Minnesota Strawberry hepatitis A outbreak has sickened one person in that state, according to the Minnesota Department of Health, and has also sickened 16 other people in California and North Dakota. Twelve people are hospitalized in this outbreak, which is a very high hospitalization rate. The person who lives in Minnesota was not hospitalized and has recovered.

The fresh, organic strawberries are branded FreshKampo and HB. They were sold at various stores around the country from March 5, 2022 to April 25, 2022. The Minnesota patient purchased the strawberries from Mississippi Market on March 21, 2022. The berries were labeled FreshKampo.

While the strawberries are no longer available for sale, some people may have frozen them for later use or made recipes that were frozen. Those berries and foods should be discarded, even if some has been consumed and no one is sick.

If you aren’t sure whether you purchased those berries, you can check with your local market and ask if they carried those specific brands.

It can take up to 50 days for the symptoms of hepatitis A to appear, so this outbreak may still grow. Anyone who ate the berries within the last two weeks should check with their doctor to see if a hepatitis A vaccine to prevent the illness is appropriate. Anyone who ate the berries more than two weeks ago should monitor their health for the symptoms of hepatitis A.

Those symptoms include fatigue, sudden nausea and vomiting, loss of appetite, diarrhea, clay-colored stools, dark urine, a low grade fever, abdominal pain, joint pain, and jaundice. This illness can be serious for anyone with liver disease. If you have suffered these symptoms and did eat those strawberries, see your doctor. You may be part of this outbreak.