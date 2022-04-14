New Listeria Monocytogenes Outbreak on FDA CORE Table

by

A new Listeria monocytogenes outbreak has been announced by the FDA on their CORE Outbreak Investigation Table, with at least 15 people sick. No recall has been initiated, no traceback has started, no on-site inspections are scheduled, and no sample collection or analysis has begun. The food responsible for this outbreak has not yet been identified.

There are five other active investigations on the table. Three of those outbreaks have not had a food named that is associated with the illnesses.

The Listeria monocytogenes outbreak first announced on February 9, 2022 is still unsolved. There are 17 people sick in that outbreak. Traceback has been initiated, on-site inspections have been conducted, and samples have been collected and analyzed.

The investigation into Cronobacter illnesses in four infants who were allegedly fed Abbott Nutrition’s Similac powdered infant formula is still active. FDA testing revealed that the environmental samples taken from the Abbott facility did not match the two infant isolates. And the infant isolates did not match each other.

The Salmonella Saintpaul outbreak that has sickened at least 60 people has not been solved. The outbreak itself has ended, according to the FDA, but the investigation is still active. Traceback was initiated, but no samples were collected and analyzed and there was no in-site inspection.

An unusual outbreak, with no pathogen identified and no products linked to any illness, has 38 “adverse event reports.” We don’t know if those reports are of injuries or illness. Traceback has been initiated, but there is no other information about this outbreak.

The norovirus outbreak linked to raw oysters imported from British Columbia is ongoing. Now there are 103 people sick in 13 states in the U.S., with more than 300 sickened in Canada. The CDC recommends that people avoid eating raw or undercooked oysters, and while no recall has been issued, restaurants and stores are being told not to serve or sell certain oysters harvested in the south and central parts of Baynes Sound in British Columbia.

Stay tuned and we will keep you updated. Hopefully the two Listeria monocytogenes outbreaks will be solved soon so consumers can protect themselves.