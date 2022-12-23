Old Europe Cheese Listeria Outbreak Is Number Nine of 2022

by

The number nine food poisoning outbreak of 2022 is the Old Europe Cheese Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that sickened at least six people in six states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that epidemiologic, traceback, and laboratory data showed that cheeses made by that company made people sick. This outbreak was declared over on December 9, 2022.

The case count by state is: California (1), Georgia (1), Massachusetts (1), Michigan (1), New Jersey (1), and Texas (1). The patient age range is from 56 to 83 years, with a median age of 78. Five people were hospitalized because they were so sick.

In interviews, patients were asked about the foods they ate the month before they got sick. Eighty percent said they ate brie or camembert cheese. Most did not remember the particular brand of the cheese they ate, but one person said they ate Lidl Premium Brand Brie. Old Europe Cheese is the only manufacturer of that particular product.

The FDA and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development inspected the Old Europe cheese facility in that state and collected samples. Whole genome sequencing showed that the Listeria monocytogenes found in that facility’s cooling room was closely related genetically to Listeria from patient isolates.

There were several recalls issued in conjunction with this outbreak. Old Europe Cheese recalled their brie and camembert cheeses on September 30, 2022. On October 4, 2022, Swiss American recalled St. Louis brand brie cheese that was made by the company. On October 5, 2022, the recall was expanded to include baked brie cheese. And in November 2022, an updated list of stores was added. More than 700 stores in 38 states received bulk cheese from Old Europe, and these stores probably repacked and sold them under other brand names.

If you have been ill with the symptoms of listeriosis, and you have eaten any of the recalled cheeses, see your doctor. You may be part of this outbreak.