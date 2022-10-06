Old Europe Cheese Recall For Listeria Monocytogenes Expands

by

The Old Europe Cheese recall for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination has been expanded to include more products. A Listeria monocytogenes outbreak is linked to some of the company’s products. The additional products include baked brie cheeses. The original recall, issued on September 23, 2022, included dozens of brands and types of brie and camembert cheese.

The newly recalled products were sold from August 1, 2022 through September 28, 2022 and were sold at supermarkets, wholesale and retail stores nationwide and also in Mexico. The products have best by dates from September 28, 2022 to December 14, 2022.

The cheeses were packaged in clamshells. The recalled items include Culinary Tour 8 ounce Plain Baked Brie with UPC number 011225005350, Culinary Tour 11 ounce Cranberry Baked Brie with UPC number 011225005367, La Bonne Vie 8 ounce Plain Baked Brie with UPC number 820581678814, La Bonne Vie 11 ounce Cranberry Baked Brie with UPC number 820581678821, Lidl 8 ounce Plain Baked Brie with UPC number 4056489151203.

Also recalled is Lidl 11 ounce Cranberry Baked Brie with UPC number 4056489151203, Lidl 11 ounce Fig Baked Brie with UPC number 4056489310907, Primo Taglio 8 ounce Plain Baked Brie in UPC number 021130098460, Reny Picot 8 ounce Baked Brie with UPC number 033421050088, Reny Picot 11 ounce Cranberry Baked Brie with UPC number 033421051115, Reny Picot 11 ounce Apple Baked Brie with UPC number 033421500811, and Reny Picot 11 ounce Fig Baked Brie with UPC number 033421053119. You can see pictures of product labels at the FDA web site.

The recall was triggered after a full environmental audit of 120 samples of products and the company’s facilities. None of the products were contaminated, but one of the environmental samples was positive.

If you purchased any of these cheeses, do not eat them. Throw them away in a secure trash can, or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

You should then clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill bacteria. Remember that Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigerator temps and freezing doesn’t kill it.

If you ate these cheeses, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days, especially if you are pregnant, elderly, or have a chronic health condition. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.