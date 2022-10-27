Possible Campylobacter Outbreak in Brooklyn, NY Sickens 50

by

A possible Campylobacter outbreak in Brooklyn, New York has sickened about 50 people, according to news reports. Not much more information is available about the possible outbreak. About 50 cases have been reported to public health officials since the beginning of October. Campylobacter typically sickens about 1.5 million Americans every year.

The multiplier for Campylobacter outbreaks is 30.3. Public health officials use this number to estimate the actual number of patients in this type of outbreak, since so many cases are unreported. Many people do not see a doctor so are not diagnosed. So there could be 1500 people sick.

In the past, Campylobacter infections and outbreaks have been associated with or linked to creek water, municipal water supplies, raw milk, restaurants, chicken livers, and pet store puppies. And at least 20 people were sickened last month at a Best of Baltimore party. Raw chicken is often contaminated with Campylobacter bacteria; chicken and dairy products are most often linked to these types of outbreaks.

Officials are working to find the cause of this outbreak. They are trying to identify patients, then are asking those patients to complete questionnaires to try to find common food sources or other commonalities, such as event attendance. This process can take weeks or months. If a common food source is identified, traceback will be conducted to pinpoint a food source.

Symptoms of a Campylobacter infection are close to the symptoms caused by Shiga toxin-producing E. coli infections, including diarrhea that is often bloody, fever, and abdominal cramps. People usually start to feel sick 2 to 5 days after exposure to the pathogen and the illness usually lasts about a week. If the bacteria spread to the bloodstream, this infection can be life-threatening in people who have weakened immune systems.

If you have been experiencing these symptoms, see your doctor. The complications of this infection, even in people who have recovered completely, can be serious, including Guillain-Barré syndrome, which can cause paralysis. If you have been sick, you may be part of this Campylobacter outbreak in Brooklyn.