Ready to Build Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kit Recalled For Allergen

Ready to Build Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kit is being recalled because it may contain milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Wilton Industries, Inc. of Naperville, Illinois.

The Ready to Build Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kit was a 2022 Easter seasonal item that was sold nationally through retail stores and the company’s web site. It was also sold in retail stores in the country of Colombia. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 0070896117274. The recall is for lot numbers 22005, 22006, and 22007. The lot code can be found on the side or bottom of the product box.

A consumer inquiry prompted this recall. The company’s internal review found that Skim Milk Powder was included in the product ingredient list, but was not listed on the “Contains” statement as required by law.

If you purchased this item and cannot consume milk for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.