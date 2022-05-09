Recall of Potentially Undercooked Chicken Breast Fillets Expanded

by

The recall of potentially undercooked chicken breast fillets from Wayne Farms, LLC has been expanded. The original recall was for about 30,285 pounds, and the new recall is for 585,030 pounds of the product. There are also five new production codes and 66 different use by dates for these products. The update also includes new products, expanded weights, more sizes, and more distribution information. There have been no confirmed reports of illness associated with this issue.

The recalled products were produced between February 9 and April 30, 2022. You can see pictures of product labels of these potentially undercooked chicken breast fillets at the USDA web site. They include:

9 pound cases containing 8 packages of 6-ounce ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST with use by dates ranging from 5/10/22 to 4/29/23.

9 pound cases containing 12 packages of 4-ounce ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST with use by dates ranging from 5/10/22 to 4/29/23.

6 pound cases containing 24 individual packages of 4-ounce ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST FILLET with the use by date of 3/5/23

16-ounce zippered plastic packages containing CHEF’S CRAFT CHICKEN BREAST FILLET” and establishment number P-20214 printed next to the 3/23/2023 best by date

These products have the establishment number “EST. 20214” printed on the case and the packaging. They were shipped to distributors nationwide and further distributed to restaurants and retail locations. The retail locations are in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

FSIS is concerned that some of these products may be in consumers’ or restaurants’ freezers or refrigerators. Please check your freezer to see if you have any of those products. If you do, do not serve or eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed package in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.