Similac Infant Formula Recalled in Canada For Possible Cronobacter

Similac Infant Formula is being recalled in Canada for possible Cronobacter and Salmonella contamination. This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint, although no illnesses have been reported in Canada in connection with this problem. Shoppers Drug Mart is issuing the recall, since these products were recalled on February 17, 2022 and some units were sold online in error. The recalling firm is Abbott Nutrition.

The recalled products are all powdered infant formula. They include Similac Advance Step 1 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified Infant Formula Powder sold in 964 gram packages. The UPC number is 0 55325 00163 8 and the codes are L28174SH0 and L36099SH0. Also recalled is Similac Advance Step 2 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified and Calcium-Enriched Infant Formula Powder, also sold in 964 gram packages. The UPC number for that product is 0 55325 00164 5 and the codes are L31496SH0, L32642SH0, and L29186SH0. Similac Alimentum Step 1 Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Powder is also recalled. That product is sold in 400 gram packages, has the UPC number 0 55325 00061 7, and has the code L35026Z26. Finally, Similac Advance Step 2 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified and Calcium-Enriched Infant Formula Powder is recalled. It is packaged in 658 gram containers. The UPC number for that product is 0 55325 00077 8 and the codes are L27887SH0 and L31497SH0.

If you purchased any of these recalled products, do not feed them to your child. You can throw them away in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.