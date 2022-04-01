St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Salmonella Outbreak in Amarillo, Texas

by

A St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Salmonella outbreak has sickened a number of people, according to the City of Amarillo Public Health Department (APHD) and the City of Amarillo Environmental Health Department. The notice did not specify how many people are allegedly sickened in this outbreak. There is also no word on any hospitalizations, illness onset dates, or the patient age range.

The outbreak is associated with an enchilada meal that was served at that church on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Anyone who has food items leftover from that event should discard them immediately. Anyone who is experiencing the symptoms of a Salmonella infection should see their doctor. And if you are sick, do not return to work, school, or daycare until you have been symptom-free for 24 hours.

The notice did not state if any specific food items are suspected, or if any food has been collected by the health department for testing. Providers who are treating patients who reported eating at that event, and anyone who is sick are asked to contact APHD at 806-378-6300 option 6.

Symtpoms of a Salmonella infection usually begin six hours to six days after eating food hat is contaminated by the bacteria. Symptoms include a fever, chills, headache, nausea, vomiting, stomach and abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. This infection is usually self-limiting, and most people who contract it do not see a doctor. However, some patients can become seriously ill with dehydration or sepsis and require hospitalization.

If you ate the enchilada meal at that venue in Amarillo, Texas, and have been experiencing these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part this St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Salmonella outbreak.