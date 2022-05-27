The Goods Snack Pack, Others Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

The Goods Snack Pack, We BE PB & Jammin’ Snack Box, and white bread are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. These products were made with recalled Jif peanut butter that is linked to a Salmonella Senftenberg outbreak. No illnesses have been reported in association with the consumption of these specific products. The recalling firm is A G Specialty Foods Inc of Happy Valley, Oregon.

The recalled items have a 7 to 14 day shelf life. They were sold in Oregon and Washington to distributors, retailers, and foodservice companies from May 11, 2022 through May 23, 2022. The lot codes on these products range from 129 to 141. You can see pictures of the products at the FDA web site.

The products were made with Jif Creamy Peanut Butter, Jif Creamy Peanut Butter To Go 1.5 ounce cups, Jif Natural Creamy Peanut Butter To Go 1.5 ounce cups, and Smuckers Peanut Butter 3/4 ounce cups. They include The Goods Snack Pack in 8 ounce continuers, with UPC number 8 40152 41145 9; Peanut Butter Strawberry Jam Old Fashioned White Bread in 6.5 ounce packages, with UPC number 8 40152 42409 1; Peanut Butter Strawberry Jam White Bread in 6.5 ounce packages with UPC number 8 40152 47409 6; and We BE PB & Jammin’ Snack Box, in 6 ounce containers with UPC number 8 40152 41140 4. The use by date range for these products is from 5/16/2022 to 6/03/2022 except for the Old Fashioned White Bread, which has the dates of 5/06/2022 – 6/03/2022.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight lid, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.