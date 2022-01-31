Toboton Creek Raw Whole Milk Recalled For Possible E. coli

by

Toboton Creek raw whole milk is being voluntarily recalled in Washington state for possible E. coli contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this unpasteurized milk product. The dairy is located in Yelm, Washington.

The recalled product is Toboton Creek raw whole milk with best by dates of “2/1” through “2/9” (February 1, 2022 through February 9, 2022). The milk was bottled in half gallon containers and was sold through retail stores in Yelm and Olympia, Washington and was also sold directly to consumers at the Toboton Creek Dairy farm.

The recall was triggered after routine sampling conducted by the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) found the presence of toxin-producing E. coli bacteria in the dairy’s retail raw milk dated 2/1. Toboton Creek Dairy and public health officials are working to identify the source of the problem.

If you bought this product, do not drink it, even if some has been consumed and no one has gotten sick. Bacteria can cluster in tiny areas of liquid so not all of the product may be contaminated. You can discard it in a sealed package inside a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

It’s legal to sell and buy retail raw milk in Washington state. But the potential health risks are serious. Every product must have a warning label attached to it. You should always ask your retailer if the milk was produced and processed by a WSDA-licensed operation before purchase.