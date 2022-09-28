Valley Milk Simply Bottled Sheep Milk Recalled For Campylobacter

by

Valley Milk Simply Bottled Sheep Milk is being recalled in California for possible Campylobacter contamination. This is raw, or unpasteurized, sheep’s milk. The milk is subject to a statewide recall and quarantine order by the state of California. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product.

Lab tests confirmed the detection of the pathogen Campylobacter jejuni in the farm’s packaged raw whole sheep milk. The California Department of Food and Agriculture conducted the testing.

The recalled milk is Valley Milk Simply Bottled Sheep Milk that is distributed in half gallon (64 ounce) plastic jugs. It is labeled as “Valley Milk Simply Bottled Raw Sheep Milk.” The recall order applies to milk that has expiration date codes of SEP 28 2022 through OCT 01 2022.

CDFA found the Campylobacter bacteria in a routine sample collected at the company’s production and packaging facility. The establishment is located in Stanislaus County in California.

If you purchased this product, do not consume it. You can throw it away in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a refund. If you pour it down your sink, disinfect your sink afterwards. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling this raw milk.

If you drank this milk, monitor your health for the symptoms of campylobacteriosis, the infection caused by this pathogen, up to five days. Symptoms of a Campylobacter food poisoning infection include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever. While most people recover completely from this illness, some, especially people with compromised immune systems, can develop a serious life-threatening infection.

Some patients can develop joint pain and swelling. And a rare disease called Guillain-Barré syndrome, that can cause paralysis, can develop several weeks after the initial illness. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.