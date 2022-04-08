Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing Recalled

by

Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing is being recalled because it may contain wheat and soy, two of the major food allergens, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, or who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Van Law Food Products of Fullerton, California.

The recalled product is Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing that is packaged in 12 ounce glass bottles. The best by date for this product is 11/17/22 (November 17, 2022). The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 99482-49028. The salad dressing was sold in these states: Arkansas, Connecticut, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, New York, Texas, and New Hampshire.

The recall was started when the company found that the product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of soy and wheat allergens. The problem was apparently caused by a temporary breakdown in Van Law Food Products labeling and packaging process.

If you purchased this product and cannot consume soy or wheat for whatever reason, do not eat it. You can throw the dressing away in a double bagged package in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store were you purchased it for a full refund.

Remember that food allergies can begin at any time of life with little or no warning. Know the symptoms of food allergies and see your doctor if any develop.