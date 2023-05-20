Boston Los Amigos Mexican Grill Restaurant Linked to Outbreak

by

Two Los Amigos Mexican Grill Restaurants in the Boston, Massachusetts area have been closed, and one is linked to a Salmonella outbreak, according to news reports. The Boston Public Health Commission confirmed to WCVB that it is investigating an emerging outbreak linked to one of the restaurants. There is no word on the number of people sick or if anyone has been hospitalized.

The two restaurants were closed on May 18 and May 19, 2023. According to the City of Boston Inspectional Services, the Los Amigos at 366 Washington Street in Brighton, Massachusetts was closed on May 18. Violations included certified food managers certificate expired, no sanitizer set up, wire rack shelving units with visible rust and soil, and interior walls and ceiling of the walk in unit with visible soil and mold-like substances.

Samples were taken of implicated items, and all food items are embargoed. This restaurant has “multiple reports of a foodborne illness from items consumed at this location,” according to the inspection report.

CBS News stated that another Los Amigos location was closed yesterday. The second location, Los Amigos Mexican Grill, which is located at 1741 Centre Street in West Roxbury, Massachusetts, was closed on May 19, 2023. Violations include no verifiable evidence of illness policy training, employees not monitoring food temperatures for cooking, holding, and cooling, only one employee properly washed hands between tasks, onions and salsa verde were stored on the floor, salsa verde was improperly cooling in deep container, and chopped lettuce, guacamole, pico de Gallo, and salsa were stored above 40°F.

In addition, multiple foods were held below 135°F, including Spicy Chicken, Spicy Beef, Chicken, and Plantains. There were no thermometers in cold holding units in front and grill drawers. Inspectors found multiple rodent droppings on pineapple cans, a bag of pinto beans, beverage single use holders, on storage tables, and on the floor. This location is not linked to illness at this time.

Public Health is encouraging anyone who visited the Brighton location between May 12 and May 18, 2023 to watch for symptoms of Salmonella infection, and see their doctor if they feel sick. Symptoms of salmonellosis include a fever, chills, headache, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.