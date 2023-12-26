Campylobacter Outbreak From Pacific Oyster Fanny Bay Oysters

by

A Campylobacter outbreak is potentially linked to Pacific Oyster Fanny Bay oysters and Oyster Malaspina Live oysters and has sickened two people: One in Utah and one in Wisconsin, according to the FDA. The government is advising restaurants and food retailers not to serve these Pacific Oyster Fanny Bay oysters that were harvested on 11/08/2023 from harvest area BC 14-8 with Landfile #1402294, and Oysters Malaspina Live oysters, harvested on 11/09/2023 from harvest area BC 14-8 with Landfile #278761. The oysters are from British Columbia, Canada.

If you bought those oysters harvested from those areas on those dates, discard them. The oysters may have been distributed to states other than Utah and Wisconsin.

On December 18, 2023, the Utah Shellfish Authority notified the FDA of two cases of Campylobacter linked to consumption of oysters harvested from British Columbia. The FDA is waiting for more information from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) on where the oysters were distributed. The CFIA is investigating. If more information becomes available, the FDA will update the public through food safety alerts.

Oysters are filter feeders, and if they are in water contaminated with pathogens, they will take them in. Then when the oysters are eaten raw or undercooked, they can cause illness.

Symptoms of a Campylobacter infection include fever, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea that is often bloody. Complications of a Campylobacter infection can include irritable bowel syndrome, arthritis, and paralysis. People with weakened immune systems or who are receiving chemotherapy can develop a life-threatening infection.

If you ate raw oysters and have been ill with those symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this Campylobacter outbreak connected to Pacific Oyster Fanny Bay and Oyster Malaspina Live oysters.