The Carniceria Guanajuato Salmonella outbreak has now sickened at least 55 people, according to news reports. The Chicago Department of Public Health said the number of patients has increased from 20 that were identified last week, and by 25 since the last update was issued on September 18, 2023. The case count is accurate as of Wednesday, September 20, 2023, and may increase.

The Carniceria Guanajuato grocery store is located at 3140 North California Avenue in Avondale. At least 17 people have been hospitalized because they are so ill. One person is allegedly on a ventilator and is requiring dialysis.

The city conducted an inspection at that grocery store, which contains a taqueria, after illness reports started coming in, and found some serious violations, including eggs and ground beef stored above lettuce. Other perishable foods were stored at temperatures that were too high, which can cause bacterial growth.

Anyone who purchased food from the prepared foods section of that tore, or from the taqueria, or who ate at the taqueria, after August 29, 2023 should discard it. Don’t think that reheating the food, even to a safe temperature, makes it safe. While the heat will destroy any Salmonella bacteria, the pathogen can produce toxins as it grows that are heat resistant and will make you sick.

Officials still do not know exactly what caused these illnesses. The restaurant remains closed, and its owners are working with public health officials to bring th facility up to safety standards.

If you bought prepared food from that Carniceria Guanajuato location and have been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of this outbreak