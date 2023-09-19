by

There are now 30 sick in Carnicerias Guanajuato Salmonella outbreak in Chicago, according to the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) and news reports. That is an increase of 10 more patients since the first notice of the outbreak was issued on September 15, 2023. The grocery store, which also houses a taqueria, is located at 3140 North California Avenue in Avondale in Chicago.

At that time, the CDPH said that 10 people were hospitalized. We do not know if any of the 10 new patients have been hospitalized. And CDPH said that there are probably more who are sick.

In fact, public health officials use a multiplier for Salmonella outbreaks of 30.2, which means that there are usually 30 times more patients in a typical outbreak than are reported to public health departments. That means there could be up to 900 people sickened in this outbreak.

Many people who contract Salmonella infections do not go to a doctor and are not reported or counted in outbreak totals. They recover on their own, but even after full recovery, Salmonella infections can have long term health consequences, including reactive arthritis, endocarditis, irritable bowel syndrome, and high blood pressure.

According to a food inspection that was conducted on September 8, 2023, the day the restaurant was closed, the restaurant passed with conditions, but inspectors found that raw beef steak and raw eggs were stored above lettuce and a citation was issued. Those TCS (time/temp control for safety) foods are not allowed to be stored above ready to eat foods. In addition, sliced tomatoes had a temperature of 48.9°F. The tomatoes should be stored at a temperature below 41°F. Inspectors also found soil buildup in the ice machine.

An inspection that was conducted on September 14, 2023 found soil buildup in the ice machine, oversized cooking pots that were too big to be rinsed and sanitized in the three compartment sink, cutting boards with deep seams and stains, and condensation in the ceiling in the meat walk-in cooler. The restaurant passed with conditions.

Public health officials said that anyone who bought prepared food from the taqueria or the prepared foods department of that Carnicerias Guanajuato store after August 29, 2023 may have been exposed to Salmonella bacteria.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning usually occur within 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food. People suffer from headache, fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, stomach and abdominal pain and cramps, vomiting, and diarrhea that may be bloody.

If you ate prepared food from that grocery store and have been ill with those symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of the more than 30 sick in Carnicerias Guanajuato Salmonella outbreak.