Chile Cacahuates Japones Recalled For Undeclared Peanut

Chile Cacahuates Japones is being recalled because it may contain peanut, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not listed on the label. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to peanuts could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Werner Gourmet Meat Snacks located in Tillamook, Oregon.

The company is recalling 14,682 packages of this product. The recalled item is Chile Cacahuates Japones, that is packaged in a 5 ounce value size soft teal colored plastic pouch. The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 7 09972 80082 2. The best by dates for this item range from February 20, 2024 to April 28, 2024. This product is shelf stable.

The recall was triggered when the company discovered that product containing peanuts was disturbed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of peanuts. This snack was sold in these states: California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington. It was sold in retail convenience stores, grocery stores, and also was sold online at the company’s web site.

If you purchased this product and cannot consume peanuts, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.