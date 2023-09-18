Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Recalled After Infant Death

by

Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads are being recalled after an infant died after ingesting the beads. Another baby required surgery for a bowel obstruction. The product was sold exclusively at Target stores nationwide. The recalling firm is Buffalo Games LLC Of Buffalo, New York.

If a water bead is ingested, it expands and can pose a choking hazard, along with intestinal obstructions. Symptoms include severe discomfort, vomiting, dehydration, and risk of death.

Buffalo Games has received one report of a 10-month-old child’s death from swallowing the water beads in July 2023. The child lived in Wisconsin. And a 9-month-old baby, who lives in Maine, was seriously injured and required surgery in November 2022 after the water beads caused an intestinal obstruction.

About 52,000 Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits are included in this recall. On the front of the purple container, the label states “Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kit.” The kit includes two ounces of “jumbo” water beads and six ounces of “regular” water beads. There is a clear container and lid, five small toy fish, a scissor scoop, tweezers, a scoop with a handle, 10 activity cards, and instructions. The UPC number 079346627035 is printed on the back of the package.

This item was sold at Target stores nationwide and at the Target website online. The product was available for purchase from March 2022 through November 2022 for about $15.00. The water beads were manufactured in China and were imported into the United States by Target Corporation of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Consumers should immediately stop using this product and take it away from children. Contact Buffalo Games for a full refund and instructions about how to return the product, or take it back to any Target store.