Cricket Creek Farm Cheese is being recalled after one Listeria monocytogenes illness was reported. The recalling firm is Cricket Creek Farm of Williamstown, Massachusetts. The recalled products are 165 pounds of Sophelise cheese and 149 pounds of Tobasi cheese.

The cheeses were distributed in Massachusetts and New York through these stores: Wild Oats in Williamstown, Massachusetts; Provisions Williamstown in Williamstown, Massachusetts; McEnroe Organic Farm Market in Millerton, New York; New Lebanon Farmers Market in New Lebanon, New York; and at restaurants and farmers markets. You can see pictures of these cheeses at the FDA web site.

Sophelise is a washed, pasteurized milk cheese with a soft rind and pinkish hue. The circular cheese is four inches in diameter and about one inch tall. It is sold in semi-transparent packaging with a round blue label. This cheese was distributed between March 29, 2023 and May 26, 2023. The product code is 087055.

Tobasi is a washed raw-milk cheese with an orange rind and creamy interior. When sold retail by retail by Cricket Creek Farm, it is wrapped in clear packaging with a gray and orange label. When sold at retail stores, it is sold in small rectangular cuts. When sold wholesale, the cheese is a square format roughly 8”x8” and 1.25 inches tall. These batches of Tobasi were distributed between March 26, 2023 to May 26, 2023. The product labels are 315, 341, and 048.

The person who was sickened was hospitalized. Biotrax Teting Laboratory tested the cheeses after the company was notified about the illness. The current batch of Sophelise was positive for Listeria monocytogenes. The three batches of Tobasi are being recalled because they were near the contaminated cheese during storeage.

If you bought these types of Cricket Creek Farm Cheese, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed packaged inside a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

You should then clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining bacteria.

If you ate these cheeses, monitor yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. That’s how long it can take to feel sick. Symptoms of listeriosis are usually preceded by nausea and diarrhea, and include a stiff neck, severe headache, high fever, and muscle aches. If you do get sick, see your doctor.