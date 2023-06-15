Dai One Food Raw Oysters Recalled For Possible Norovirus

by

Dai One Food Raw Oysters are being recalled for possible norovirus contamination, and restaurants and retailers are being asked not to sell or serve them, according to the FDA. The oysters are individually quick frozen raw oysters on the half shell in block form.

the oysters were harvested between 2/10/2022 and 2/24/2022 and on 4/13/222 and 4/14/2022 from designated Area No. II in the Republic of Korea. The oysters were shipped from Korea to a distributor in New York and were further distributed in these states: Hawaii, Georgia, and Minnesota.

The Hawaii Department of Health notified the FDA of five people who got sick from consuming raw oyster shooters at a restaurant in Hawaii on May 10, 2023. Traceback information found that the source for the raw oysters was that shipment by Dai One Food. Samples collected from the 4/14/2022 harvest date tested positive for norovirus.

In addition, the Minnesota Department of Health notified the FDA about five people who got sick from eating raw oysters at a restaurant in that state on June 3, 2023 and June 4, 2023. Traceback information found that the source for those raw oysters was a shipment by Dai One Food from Korea that was harvested between 2/10/2022 and 2/24/2022.

Restaurants and retailers should not sell, and consumers should not eat, these oysters. If you have any, throw them away in a sealed container in a secure trash can, or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund. Wash your hands with soap and water after handling the oysters.

If you processed or packaged these oysters, clean cutting surfaces and utensils that may have come into contact with them. Clean and sanitize containers used to hold this product.