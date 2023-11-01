FDA Warns About Fanny Bay Oysters Containing Vibrio Bacteria

by

The FDA is warning restaurants and consumers about Fanny Bay Oysters from British Columbia, Canada that may be contaminated with Vibrio parahaemolyticus bacteria. The oysters were recalled in Canada. The oysters were distributed to restaurants in California and Washington, were sold at the retail level in those states, and may have been distributed to other states.

Certain oysters from Fanny Bay Oysters that were harvested on October 17, 2023 from harvest area 14-8, Landfile #278757, with final harvest/process dates of October 25, 2023 and October 26, 2023 are the focus of this advisory. The implicated products include Small and Xsmall Sunseeker Oysters with Lot Number 38336 and wet storage lot numbers (W/S Lot #) w72297 and w72240.

Vibrio bacteria are found naturally in coastal waters. The pathogen multiplies in warm water temperatures. The oyster, which are filter feeders, take in the bacteria as they eat. Then when the oysters are eaten raw or undercooked, people can get sick.

The FDA is advising restaurants and food retailers not to sell these oysters, and consumers not to eat them. Oysters with high levels of Vibrio parahaemolyticus can cause illness if eaten raw, and potentially severe illness in people who have compromised immune systems. Oysters and others foods contaminated with this pathogen will not look, smell, taste, or appear different from foods that are not contaminated.

On October 30, 2023, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) advised the FDA of a recall of these oysters. The FDA is waiting for more information about the distribution of these oysters and will continue to monitor the situation.

Symptoms of a Vibrio parahaemolyticus infection manifest four hours to four days after eating contaminated food. People usually suffer from abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, headache, and chills. Most people recover without medical care, but some can become sick enough to require hospitalization.

If you bought these oysters, do not eat them. You can discard them in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.