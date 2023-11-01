Taylor Shellfish Fanny Bay Oysters Recalled For Possible Vibrio

by

Taylor Shellfish Fanny Bay Oysters are being recalled in Canada for possible Vibrio parahaemolyticus contamination. The oysters were distributed to hotels, restaurants, and institutions, and were also sold at the retail level in these provinces: Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec. And some were exported to the United States. The recalling firm is Taylor Shellfish Canada ULC doing business as Fanny Bay Oysters.

The recalled products include Taylor Shellfish Canada ULC/Fanny Bay Oysters brand Cloudy Bay Oysters in sizes Petite, Xsmall, Small, and Medium. There is no UPC number for these products. The lot number is 38336, the Harvest Area is 14-08, and the Landfile number is 278757. Also recalled is the same brand of Sunseeker Oysters. They come in sizes Petite, Xsmall, Small, and Medium. There is no UPC number for this product. The codes on the oysters are Lot number 38336, Harvest Area 14-08, and Landfile number 278757.

Restaurants should not use, sell, or distributed these oysters, and consumers should not eat them. If you bought these oysters, do not eat them. you can throw them away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

Symptoms of a Vibrio infection usually take four hours to four days to appear. People usually experience abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, headache, and chills. Most people recover without medical attention, but some, especially people with compromised immune systems, may become sick enough to need to be hospitalized.