Fresh Express Salad Kits Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Fresh Express Salad Kits in three varieties are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Fresh Express.

These salads are expired and are no longer available for sale, but some people may have them or have eaten them. The salads were produced at the company’s Morrow, Georgia facility. A random sample test of a single salad kit with a use-by date of March 31, 2023 that was collected by the Georgia Department of Agriculture tested positive for the pathogen.

The recalled products include Fresh Express Chopped Salad Kit packaged in 9,40 ounce containers. The UPC number for that product is 00071279309194. The product code is G075 and the use by date is 4/2/2023. This salad was sold in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Also recalled is Fresh Express Chopped Kit Chipotle Cheddar in 11.3 ounce packages. The UPC number is 00071279306049 and the product code G075. The use by date is 4/2/2023, and it was sold in these states: Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

Finally, Publix Makoto Honey Ginger Salad Kit is included in this recall. It is packaged in 8.75 ounce containers with the UPC number 00071279309194 printed on the label. The product code is G075, the use by date is 3/31/2023, and it was solid Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

If you bought any of these Fresh Express Salad Kits, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed container in a secure trash can, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate any of these salads, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to manifest after infection. Symptoms are usually preceded by nausea and diarrhea, and include a high fever, stiff neck, and severe headache. If you do get sick, see your doctor.