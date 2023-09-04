Frigidaire Gas Cooktops Recalled For Risk of Gas Leak, Fire

by

Frigidaire Gas Cooktops are being recalled because they pose a risk of a gas leak and a fire hazard. The company has received 63 reports of the control knobs cracking or breaking. There is a report of one minor injury from a gas leak and one report of a fire. These cooktops were manufactured in China and Thailand. The recalling firm is Electrolux Home Products of Charlotte, North Carolina.

The recalled products are Frigidaire Gas Cooktops that are made of stainless steel. The product include a 30-inches wide cooktop with four burners, and a 36 inches wide cooktop with five burners. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the Consumer Product Safety Commission web site.

The problem is that the plastic control knobs that are installed on the cooktop can crack or break during use. This poses a risk of a gas leak and fire hazard. About 77,000 of these units are included in this recall.

The recall is for all Frigidaire Stainless Steel 30 inch Gas Cooktops with model number FFGC3026SS, and all Frigidaire Stainless Steel 36 inch Gas Cooktops with model number FFGC3626SS. The control knobs have black shafts. The model number and serial number are located on the label on the underside of the unit. The cooktops have FRIGIDAIRE on the front, lower left corner. They were sold at Lowes, Home Depot, and other independent appliance stores nationwide from March 2016 through April 2022 for about $1,000.

The serial numbers of the recalled cooktops are: For model number FFGC3026SS, they are 1F00590006 through 1F11090155, and 3F53705075 through 3F01309052. For model number FFGC3626SS, they are 1F00590020 through 1F10390342, and 3F53703455 through 3F00806110. You can check at the website Cooktop Knob Recall to see if the product you bought is included.

If you have either of these products, stop using them immediately. Check that the plastic control knobs have a black shaft. If so, contact Electrolux Group for a free set of replacement knobs. If the cooktop you have has chrome-colored shafts, they are safe to use. The firm is contacting known purchasers directly.