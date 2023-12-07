GHGA Updates Recall of Cut Cantaloupe For Possible Salmonella

by

GHGA is updating their recall of cut cantaloupe products to include product photos and to remove Florida from the Sprouts stores and to remove Alabama. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these specific items as of November 29, 2023. The recalling firm is GHGA of Conley, Georgia.

The whole fruits that were used to make these products are linked to a deadly Salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 117 people in 34 states. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

All GHGA fresh cut fruit products associated with the recalled Trufresh cantaloupe have expired. But some people may have frozen these products. If you did, do not eat them.

The cut fruit products were distributed to Kroger stores in the states of Alabama and Georgia; to Sprouts stores in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina; and to Trader Joe’s retail stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The products are in clear square or round plastic containers, and are marked with a sell by date and lot code on the label.

You can see the long list of recalled products at the FDA web site. The brand, product description, UPC number, sell by date, and lot codes are also included. Some of the recalled items include Fruit Tray, Cantaloupe Chunks, Fruit Medley, Mixed Melon, and Fruit Bowl, among others. The latest sell by date is November 8, 2023.

If you bought any of these products, do not eat them. Throw them away in a secure trash can or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

If you ate any of these items monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.