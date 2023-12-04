FDA Updates Deadly Salmonella Sundsvall Cantaloupe Outbreak

by

The FDA has updated their investigation into the deadly Salmonella Sundsvall cantaloupe outbreak that has sickened at least 117 people in 34 states and killed two people who lived in Minnesota. Sixty-one people have been hospitalized because they are so ill.

The case count by state is: Alaska (1), Arkansas (1), Arizona (7), California (1), Colorado (3), Georgia (3), Iowa (5), Illinois (6), Indiana (2), Kansas (1), Kentucky (5), Massachusetts (1), Maryland (1), Michigan (1), Minnesota (14), Missouri (9), Mississippi (1), North Carolina (2), Nebraska (4), New Jersey (3), Nevada (2), New York (2), Ohio (8), Oklahoma (2), Oregon (2), Pennsylvania (1), Rhode Island (1), South Carolina (3),Tennessee (4), Texas (5), Utah (3), Virginia (2), Washington (1), and Wisconsin (10). But the multiplier epidemiologists use for Salmonella outbreaks, because many people are not counted in the total, is 30.3. That means there could be as many as 3500 people who are sick.

Many recalls have been issued in relation to this outbreak. In fact, the CDC and FDA are urging consumers not to eat any cantaloupe, especially cut cantaloupe or fruit mixes and trays containing the fruit, unless they are absolutely sure of the brand. The two types of cantaloupe implicated in this outbreak are Malichita and Rudy, both imported from Mexico.

Since the last update that was issued on November 24, 2023, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added a new strain of Salmonella to the investigation. That strain is Salmonella Oranienburg. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency found this strain in a sample of Malichita cantaloupes. Two people in the U.S. are sick with this strain.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection begin 12 hours to three days after eating contaminated food, although it may take up to a week for some people to feel ill. Typical symptoms include headache, fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody.

If you have eaten cantaloupe and have been ill with these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this deadly Salmonella Sundsvall cantaloupe outbreak.