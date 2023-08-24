Inmar Supply Chain Solutions Recalls Pet and Human Food

by

Inmar Supply Chain Solutions is recalling “numerous brand names” of pet and human food because of poor conditions at the facility. These products were store din pallets at the company’s Arlington, Texas facility between May 1 2022 and June 30, 2023. The company has not received any adverse event reports in connection to this issue.

At that time, there may have been a pest control problem at the facility, in the form of rodent infestation. This poses a health risk for many illnesses, including Salmonella. Salmonella infections are especially dangerous for infants, young children, elderly people, anyone who is pregnant, those with weakened immune systems, and anyone with a chronic health condition.

In addition, the recent very hot weather may have exposed these products to temperature extremes in excess of the condition instructions on the product labels. Excess temperatures could lead to decreased product effectiveness.

Thee products were sold to salvage buyers. Inmar has notified these salvage buyers by email and told them to destroy any FDA recalled product. FDA regulated products include food, over the counter human and animal drugs, medical devices, dietary supplements, and medical devices.

The recall notice did not name any brands or any specific items that are included in this recall. You can contact the company at Inmar.com if you have questions about any recalled products.

Adverse event reports can be sent to the FDA through their online MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting Program online, by fax, or by mail.