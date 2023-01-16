Le Cendré de Notre-Dame Semi Soft Cheese Recalled For Listeria

by

Le Cendré de Notre-Dame Semi Soft Cheese is being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This is a semi-soft surface ripened cheese. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Le Fromage au Village Inc.

The recalled product is Le Cendré de Notre-Dame Semi Soft Surface-ripened Cheese that is sold in about 150 gram packages. There is no UPC number on this product. The codes on the product are: R.616, 22JA2023, 23JA2023, 27JA2023, 28JA2023, and 29JA2023.

The cheese was sold in Quebec at the retail level and may have been sold in other provinces and territories in Canada. The recall was triggered by the company.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation. This may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens, the recalls will be posted on the CFIA web page. Meanwhile, the government is making sure that industry is removing the recalled product from stores.

If you bought this cheese, do not eat it. You can discard it in a secure trash can, after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

After you discard the cheese, clean your refrigerator with a solution of 1 tablespoon liquid chlorine bleach to 1 gallon of warm water. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling the cheese.