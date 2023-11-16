Malichita Cantaloupe Salmonella Outbreak in Canada Sickens 8

by

A Malichita cantaloupe Salmonella outbreak in Canada has sickened at least eight people in British Columbia, according to the British Columbia Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC). Those cantaloupes have been recalled in the United States as well, although no illnesses are reported here.

The eight cases in British Columbia are aged 0 to 68. They live in the Vancouver Coastal Health, Fraser Health, and Island Health regions. The rare strain of Salmonella that has caused these illnesses is Salmonella Sundsvall or Salmonella Soahanina.

Genetic sequencing that was conducted with some of the patient isolates and the strain of Salmonella found in the cantaloupes shows a link. BCCDC is collaborating with the Public Health Agency of Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, as well as regional health authorities to investigate this outbreak.

The cantaloupes were recalled in Canada on November 1, 2023. On November 14, 2023, the recall was updated to include the province of British Columbia in the recall. The cantaloupes were recalled in the United States on November 9, 2023.

Anyone who has purchased Malachita cantaloupes that were sold from October 11 to November 14, 2023 should discard them, whether you live in the U.S. of Canada. If you aren’t sure whether or not you bought this brand of cantaloupe, contact your grocer or simply discard the fruit. Clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining pathogens. And wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling this fruit.

Symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection include a fever, chills, headache, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. Most people recover without medical care, but some, especially the very young, the elderly, pregnant women, people with compromised immune systems, and people with chronic illnesses may require hospitalization.

If you ate this fruit and have been ill with those symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this Malichita cantaloupe Salmonella outbreak.