Meijer Recalls Premade Salads For Possible Listeria Contamination

Meijer recalls premade salads from Revolution Farms for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This is a secondary recall. The original recall, issued last week, is for Revolution farms lettuces and salads that were recalled because they are linked to a Listeria monocytogenes outbreak. No illnesses have been reported to the company in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Meijer of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

These salads were sold at Meijer stores in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Wisconsin. The recalled premade salads have a Fresh From Meijer sticker on a clear plastic container. All sell by dates of these products are included in this recall. The salads are all Fresh From Meijer brand.

The recalled salads include Cranberry Spinach Shareable Salad in 12 ounce containers with UPC number 7-08820-30432-1; Salad Bowl Spinach Dijon Salad in 6.15 ounce packages with UPC number 7-13733-07493-3; Tomato Caprese Salad in 6 ounce containers with UPC number 7-13733-24610-1; Avocado Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad in 8 ounce packages with UPC number 7-13733-24611-8; Mediterranean Salad in 6.5 ounce containers with UPC number 7-13733-24613-2; and Shareable Garden Salad in 11.5 ounce containers with UPC number 7-13733-29537-6.

Also recalled is Michigan Harvest Salad in 6.7 ounce packages with UPC number 7-19283-67929-1; Chicken BLT Salad in 8.2 ounce packages with UPC number 7-19283-67930-7; Cobb Salad in 8.8 ounce containers with UPC number 7-19283-67932-1; Chicken Caesar Shareable Salad in 10 ounce containers with UPC number 7-19283-67933-8; Chicken Caesar Salad in 6.4 ounce containers with UPC number 7-60236-11745-2; and finally, Southwest Chicken Salad in 8.8 ounce packages with UPC number 7-60236-48832-3. You can see pictures of all of these recalled salads at the FDA web site.

If you bought any of these salads, do not eat them. you can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

If you ate any of these salads, monitor your heath for the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to appear. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.