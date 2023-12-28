Melissa’s Kimchi Hot Recalled For Undeclared Fish

by

Melissa’s Kimchi Hot is being recalled because it contains fish, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to finfish could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is World Variety Produce of Los Angeles, California.

The recalled product is Melissa’s Kimchi Hot that is packaged in 14 ounce jars. There are 1,120 cases of this item that are included in this recall. There are 420 cases from lot number 48528201, 420 cases from Lot number 48858701, 150 cases from lot number 49003901, and 130 cases from lot number 49003901-W0. This item was made in the USA.

The recall is only for product sold from Sun International stores in Florida, Brookshire Brothers stores in Texas, and OK Produce – Grocery Outlet in California. The kimchi was sold from bulk displays between the dates of December 15, 2023 through December 21, 2023.

The recall was triggered when a product artwork review by Melissa’s Design/Artwork department found that the printed artwork was mislabeled and did not include an allergen listing of “Fish.” The production and distribution of this product has ceased until the problem has been resolved.

If you bought this product from those stores with those lot numbers, and are allergic to fish, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or you can return it to the place of purchase for a refund.