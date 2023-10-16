More Darwin’s Natural Pet Food Tests Positive For Salmonella

by

More Darwin’s Natural Pet Food has tested positive for Salmonella, according to the FDA. The FDA tested the product again after receiving a consumer complaint. To date, the firm has not recalled any of the affected product lots of the pet food that was manufactured in 2023 despite the FDA recommendation. The FDA is issuing this advisory because these lots of Darwin’s Natural Pet Products cat and dog food “pose a significant risk to human and animal health.”

FDA samples from these lots tested positive for Salmonella. They are all Darwin’s Natural Pet Products brand. The items are manufactured by Arrow Reliance Inc. doing business as Darwin’s Natural Pet Products, and are sold online. The items are sold and stored frozen.

Natural Selections Chicken Recipe with Organic Vegetables for Dogs, Lot number 9774, manufactured on June 13, 2023.

Natural Selections Chicken Recipe for Cats, Lot number 9795, manufactured on June 28, 2023.

Natural Selections Chicken Recipe for Cats, Lot number 9830, manufactured on July 19, 2023.

The additional product that was tested recently is:

Natural Selections Antibiotic & Grain-Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, Lot number 9802, manufactured on July 7, 2023.

These product are in white and clear plastic packages. The dog food has blue labeling, and the cat food has blue and green labeling. Each package weighs two pounds and consists of four units. The lot codes are printed on the front of the lower left unit of the package.

Animals can get sick with Salmonella infections and can pass that infection on to people. People can get sick by contact with the animal or its environment, or if they handle contaminated food and don’t wash their hands before eating or touching their mouth.

Please check your freezer carefully to see if you have any of these products. If you do, throw the food away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it. You should then clean the freezer with a mild bleach solution, and clean and disinfect all bowls, utensils, food prep surfaces, pet bedding, litter boxes, floors, toys, and any other surfaces that the food or pet may have come into contact with. Clean up the pet feces and discard them safely. And thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water after cleaning and after handling the product.

If your pet is sick, see your veterinarian. If you get sick with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. You can report complaints through the FDA’s Safety Reporting Portal.