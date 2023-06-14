More Frozen Strawberries Recalled For Hepatitis A Contamination

by

There are more frozen strawberries recalled for possible Hepatitis A contamination. There is a hepatitis A outbreak linked to frozen strawberries, but there are no illnesses associated with these specific products. The other brands of strawberries recalled include Wawona brand sold at Costco, Made With, Vital Choice, Kirkland Signature, and others.

The recalled strawberries were distributed by Willamette Valley Fruit Company of Salem, Oregon. The berries were grown in Mexico. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

The Walmart products were sold in these states: Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and Wyoming from January 24th, 2023 to June 8th, 2023. The products sold at Costco were sold in Colorado, Texas, California, and Arizona from October 3, 2022 to June 8, 2023. The products sold at HEB stores were sold in Texas from July 18, 2022 to June 8, 2023.

The products sold at Walmart stores include Great Value Sliced Strawberries in 4 pound (64 ounce) plastic bags with these lot code/best by date pairs: 4018305 with best by date 7/19/2024 and 4019305 with best by date 7/20/2024. Also recalled is Great Valley Mixed Fruit, packaged in a 4 pound (64 ounce) plastic bag with these lot code/best by date pairs: 4024205 with best by date 7/25/2024, 4025305 with best by date 7/26/2024, 4032305 with best by date 8/2/2024, 4033305 with best by date 8/3/224, 4034305 with best by date 8/4/2024, and 4035305 with best by date 8/5/2024. Finally, Great Value Antioxidant Fruit Blend is included, packaged in a 2 pound 8 ounce (40 ounce) plastic bag, with lot code 4032305 and best by date 8/2/2024.

The products sold at Costco stores include Rader Farms Fresh Start Smoothie Blend, packaged in a 48 ounce plastic bag containing six 8 ounce plastic pouches. The lot code/best by date pairs are 4224202 with best by date 2/11/2024, 4313202 with best by date 5/10/2024, 4314202 with best by date 5/11/2024, 4363202 with best by date 6/29/2024, 4364202 with best by date 6/30/2024, 4017302 with best by date 7/18/2024, 4018302 with best by date 7/19/2024, 4042306 with best by date 8/12/2024, 4043306 with best by date 8/13/2024, and 4060306 with best by date 8/30/2024.

Finally, the product sold at HEB stores is Rader Farms Organic Berry Trio, packaged in a 3 pound plastic bag. The lot code/best by date pairs for this product are 4153205 with best by 12/02/2023, 4283202 with best by date 4/10/2024, 4284202 with best by date 4/11/2024, 4058302 with best by 8/28/2024, and 4059302 with best by date 8/29/2024.

Please check your freezer to see if you bought any of these products. If you did, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.