Nationwide Cyclospora Outbreak Grows to 210 Sick

June 23, 2023

The nationwide cyclospora outbreak has grown to include 210 patients and thirty hospitalizations, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Patients live in 22 states.

The case count by state is: Arizona (31-40), Georgia (21-30), Texas (21-30), New York (21-30), Alabama (11-20), South Carolina (11-20), Colorado (11-20), Virginia (6-10), North Carolina (6-10), Florida (1-5), California (1-5), Connecticut (1-5) Michigan (1-5), New Jersey (1-5), Illinois (1-5), Pennsylvania (1-5), Tennessee (1-5), Wyoming (1-5), Maryland (1-5), Minnesota (1-5), Nebraska (1-5), and West Virginia (1-5). These ranges, instead of absolute numbers, are used because the case counts may not match what is listed in the Nationally Notifiable Diseases Surveillance System because the cases may have been reported directly to the CDC Cyclospora surveillance program.

Sick people range in age from 3 to 95 years. The median illness onset date is May 5, 2023, with a range from April 1 to June 9, 2023. Of 207 people who gave information to investigators, 30 have been hospitalized.

A cyclospora outbreak in Georgia and Alabama sickened 20 people. These patients are included in the nationwide total. Information collected from those patients indicated that raw broccoli was a likely source for this cluster. This is unusual because it’s the first time broccoli has been identified as the source for a cyclospora outbreak. No specific brand of type of broccoli was identified, and there is no indication at this time that broccoli is currently a source of illness.

Symptoms of cyclosporiasis usually start within two weeks after eating food contaminated with this parasite. Symptoms include watery and explosive diarrhea that is unpredictable and recurring. People can get better, then symptoms recur. Other symptoms include cramps, bloating, increased gas, nausea, fatigue, and loss of appetite.

If you are experiencing these symptoms, see your doctor. A special test needs to be requested for this infection, and there is a sulfa-based treatment. If you are contacted by a local or state health official, please respond, because your information may help solve this outbreak.

