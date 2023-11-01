New E. coli O121:H19 Outbreak on FDA CORE Table

by

A new E. coli O121:H19 outbreak has been added to the FDA‘s CORE Outbreak Investigation Table. The only other outbreak on the table is the Salmonella Thompson outbreak linked to diced onions.

The new E. coli O121:H19 outbreak has sickened at least 37 people. No food has been identified as the cause of the illnesses. We don’t know the states where patients live, the illness onset dates, or the patient age range.

The FDA has initiated traceback, but has not started a recall, started onsite inspections, or analyzed any foods. E. coli O121 is one of the Big Six Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) bacteria that the government started tracking in ground beef this year. But this is an FDA-regulated food, so this outbreak is not linked to meat, poultry, beef, catfish, or processed egg products.

The Salmonella Thompson outbreak is linked to Gills Onions diced prepackaged onions. It has sickened at least 73 people in 22 states. Fifteen people have been hospitalized because they are so sick. A recall of the onions has been issued. The patients live in these states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

If you have been experiencing the symptoms of food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of one of these outbreaks.